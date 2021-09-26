Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $33.88

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.88, but opened at $31.45. Valneva shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 58 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VALN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALN. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

