Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 353 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 123.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 40.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of LOPE opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

