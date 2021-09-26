Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 990 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 146.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,898,000 after buying an additional 493,666 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

