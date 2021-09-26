Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 130.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $47,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.74. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $107,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

