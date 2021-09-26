Van ECK Associates Corp Has $96,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $223,809,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ITT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,378,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in ITT by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 384,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 204,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in ITT by 28,068.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 133,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 133,325 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $101.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

