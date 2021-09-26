Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD opened at $108.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.