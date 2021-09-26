Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 199.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $170.62 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.11 and a twelve month high of $176.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.53.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

