Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after buying an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after buying an additional 491,612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,463,000 after buying an additional 83,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32,619.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,087,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after buying an additional 1,084,610 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

NYSE:PB opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

