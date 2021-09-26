Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $30.16 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

