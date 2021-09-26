VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $38.93 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

