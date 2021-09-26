Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $422.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.59 and its 200-day moving average is $391.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $294.79 and a 12-month high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

