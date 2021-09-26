Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $40,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

Shares of VEEV opened at $299.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.49 and a 200-day moving average of $293.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 114.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

