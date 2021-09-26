Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.69.

Verastem stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $573.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

