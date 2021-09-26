VeriCoin (VRC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,834.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $4,834.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.08 or 0.99916825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00092085 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00052231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006751 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002394 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,189,256 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

