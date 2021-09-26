VestChain (VEST) Reaches Market Cap of $3.33 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded down 34% against the dollar. One VestChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $12.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00056076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00042679 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

