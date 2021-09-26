Viberate (VIB) Price Reaches $0.0389 on Major Exchanges

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. Viberate has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $1.31 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00057243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00131334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00043927 BTC.

Viberate is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

