View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Up 4%

Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.26. 6,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,297,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in View in the 1st quarter worth about $3,700,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in View in the 1st quarter worth about $5,368,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in View in the 1st quarter worth about $489,836,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in View in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in View in the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

