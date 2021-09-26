Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $64.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of -1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $524,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,575 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

