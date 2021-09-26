Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

VIST stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,122 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 80,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

