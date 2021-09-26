W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives $463.00 Average PT from Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $467.55.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,336,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $405.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $339.80 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.02.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

