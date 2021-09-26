W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $245,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 14.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 18.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $405.35 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.80 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.02.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

