WABnetwork (WAB) Price Up 82.8% This Week

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 94.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $147,793.61 and approximately $43.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded 82.8% higher against the US dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00131484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00044430 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

