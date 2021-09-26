Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $168,944,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $94,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

