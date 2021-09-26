Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $903.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $118,422. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

