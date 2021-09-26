Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $14,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $132.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.55. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

