Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to report sales of $652.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $653.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $650.92 million. Waters reported sales of $593.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after purchasing an additional 702,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 634.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after acquiring an additional 667,524 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $66,587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after acquiring an additional 210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,874,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $393.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.08 and a 200-day moving average of $344.79. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters has a one year low of $188.22 and a one year high of $428.22.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

