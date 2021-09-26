West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $82.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.34.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

