Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

TSE:WTE opened at C$24.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$13.12 and a 1-year high of C$25.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$23.50 price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.