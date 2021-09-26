WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 676 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 8.2% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 207,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 312,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,832,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 117,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.