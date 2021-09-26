Wharton Business Group LLC Has $79.14 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wharton Business Group LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 577,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $79,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

