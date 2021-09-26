Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$49.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

