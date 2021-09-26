Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) PT Raised to $20.00

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) had its price objective increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.34% from the stock’s previous close.

FREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of FREE opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $469.34 million, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,760,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 12.6% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 699,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 48.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

