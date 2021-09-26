Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $626,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,425.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,504. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,418.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,353.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

