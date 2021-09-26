Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $831,000 Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MEAR. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.17 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.