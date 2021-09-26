Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $9.07 Million Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,249,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,398,000 after buying an additional 184,667 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000.

BATS JPIB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,286 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

