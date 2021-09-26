Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.30. 3,567,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,955. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

