Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,401 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $158,654,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $148,083,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.37. 3,045,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,372,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $220.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

