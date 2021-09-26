Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 428,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,828,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,761,000 after purchasing an additional 373,182 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 468,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 110,828 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,791,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,404,925. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57.

