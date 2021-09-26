Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after buying an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after buying an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,155,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,125,236. The company has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.