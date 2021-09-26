WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $36.74 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

