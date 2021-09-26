WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $194,000 in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $436,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

