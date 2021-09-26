WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 16.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,503 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 923,818 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,448,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,291,000 after acquiring an additional 881,069 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESRT opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -167.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Several analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

