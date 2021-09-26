WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,939 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in OPKO Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.75 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.