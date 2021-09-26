WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 815 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Trex were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TREX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trex by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $107.30 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

