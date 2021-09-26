WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,821 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RYN opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

