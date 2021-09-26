WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 898 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $407.75 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

