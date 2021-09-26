World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Separately, Stephens raised World Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $196.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.95 and its 200-day moving average is $161.40. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,576 over the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.