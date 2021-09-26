Wrapped BNB Price Tops $350.17 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $810.71 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $350.17 or 0.00805523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00067588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00103625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00135024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,532.17 or 1.00141646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.02 or 0.07025475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.78 or 0.00754034 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,658,568 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

