WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$158.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$18.62 billion and a PE ratio of 47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$82.95 and a 52-week high of C$170.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$157.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$140.98.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSP shares. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WSP Global to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.25.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

