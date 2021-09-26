Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of XRX opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC raised its position in Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 370.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 130,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 20,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

